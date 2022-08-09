Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,271 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,639,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,860,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75.

