Sepio Capital LP Has $1.60 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,862,000 after buying an additional 663,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AptarGroup by 1,118.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,803,000 after buying an additional 560,593 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,207,000 after buying an additional 373,861 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,620,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,548,000 after buying an additional 244,402 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR stock opened at $107.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average of $110.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $136.23.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

