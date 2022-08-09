Sepio Capital LP Buys 48,522 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 149.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

