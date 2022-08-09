Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,381 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 241.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.47. The stock had a trading volume of 703,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,079,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.