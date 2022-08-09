Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.52. The company had a trading volume of 25,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,429. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.69. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

