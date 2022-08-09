Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.7 %

SEE traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $56.70. 1,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,329. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $63.35. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sealed Air from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.75.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

