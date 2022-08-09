Scotiabank Cuts Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PWCDF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

Shares of PWCDF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 73,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,367. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

