Scotia Capital Inc. Has $9.28 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 861,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,019,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.80.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $494.95 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.68 and a 200-day moving average of $503.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 543.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,510 shares of company stock worth $15,196,656 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

