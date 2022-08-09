Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 35,093 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,093 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.37% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of ANGL opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
