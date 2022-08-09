Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

