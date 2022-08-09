Sanjai Bhonsle Purchases 2,000 Shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) CEO Sanjai Bhonsle acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $131,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjai Bhonsle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Sanjai Bhonsle acquired 500 shares of ArrowMark Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $9,570.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Sanjai Bhonsle purchased 500 shares of ArrowMark Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $9,750.00.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BANX opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $129.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.57.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

ArrowMark Financial ( NASDAQ:BANX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 39,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 237,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

About ArrowMark Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

See Also

