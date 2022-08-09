SakeToken Tops One Day Volume of $65,182.00 (SAKE)

SakeToken (SAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. SakeToken has a total market cap of $342,234.72 and $65,182.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SakeToken has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,278,606 coins and its circulating supply is 101,862,352 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap.

SakeToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

