Royal Bank of Canada Raises GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $11.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.75% from the stock’s previous close.

GDRX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GoodRx from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.00, a PEG ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

