Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.50. Gordon Haskett’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.

Rover Group Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $700.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 43.25%. The business’s revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rover Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,706 shares of company stock worth $275,591. Corporate insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

