Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Holdings Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.08% of Robert Half International worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.33.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

