Rivetz (RVT) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Rivetz (RVT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $19,608.47 and approximately $41.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rivetz has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Rivetz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,300.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00129877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00036539 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00070826 BTC.

About Rivetz

RVT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com.

Buying and Selling Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

