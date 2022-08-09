River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,577,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.3% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,613,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,700 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 779,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 83,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

