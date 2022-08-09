River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

