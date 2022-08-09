River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.14.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

