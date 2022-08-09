River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 600 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,090,057 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $952,272,000 after acquiring an additional 178,636 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,567 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.5% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Adobe by 31.9% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $434.34 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $203.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

