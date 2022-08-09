River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,702 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Masco by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Masco by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $13,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masco Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

NYSE:MAS opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

