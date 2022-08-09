Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.84 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.32-1.43 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.40.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.56. 752,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

