Reviewing Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Doximity and Compass’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $343.55 million 20.51 $154.78 million $0.70 52.13 Compass $6.42 billion 0.29 -$494.10 million ($1.15) -3.83

Doximity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Doximity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

67.9% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 45.2% of Doximity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Doximity has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 41.72% 18.38% 16.39% Compass -7.01% -49.99% -25.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Doximity and Compass, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 2 1 10 0 2.62 Compass 0 3 6 0 2.67

Doximity currently has a consensus target price of $46.57, indicating a potential upside of 27.63%. Compass has a consensus target price of $11.06, indicating a potential upside of 151.42%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Doximity.

Summary

Doximity beats Compass on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Compass

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

