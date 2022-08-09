Reserve (RSV) One Day Volume Hits $39,251.00

Reserve (RSV) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Reserve has a total market capitalization of $28.77 million and approximately $39,251.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reserve has traded up 0% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,264.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003873 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00130508 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00036637 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00068467 BTC.
Reserve Profile
Reserve (RSV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2019. Reserve’s total supply is 28,850,667 coins. Reserve’s official website is reserve.org. Reserve’s official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Reserve
