Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $790.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $788.55 million.

Repligen Stock Up 1.7 %

RGEN opened at $250.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.00.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,911,739 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Repligen by 37.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Repligen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Repligen by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

