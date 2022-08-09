Relite Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 (RELI)

Relite Finance (RELI) traded down 95.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Relite Finance has traded down 100% against the dollar. One Relite Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Relite Finance has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $223.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015108 BTC.
About Relite Finance
Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,504,430 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance.
Buying and Selling Relite Finance
