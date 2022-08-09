Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Information Services (ISV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Information Services (TSE: ISV) recently:

8/5/2022 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

8/5/2022 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$31.00 to C$33.00.

Information Services Price Performance

Shares of ISV stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 55,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,438. Information Services Co. has a one year low of C$19.12 and a one year high of C$31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$418.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72.

Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Doug Emsley acquired 4,760 shares of Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,910.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

