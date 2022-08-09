RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,971 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $412.91. 229,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,168,367. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.27.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

