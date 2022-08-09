RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) PT Raised to $285.00 at Morgan Stanley

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $263.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $243.48 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $250.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.19, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.22.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,320 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 149,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,681,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

