Rainicorn (RAINI) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $12.85 million and $203,768.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015108 BTC.
Rainicorn Coin Profile
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
Buying and Selling Rainicorn
