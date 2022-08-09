Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.74. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

