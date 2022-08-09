Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 80,870 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of PepsiCo worth $334,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $173.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average of $169.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.