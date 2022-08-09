Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,768 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,012,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $323,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.86.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $300.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.87. The company has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.