Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,700,000 Shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700,000 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.94% of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF worth $379,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IG. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 130,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 78,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,064,000.

Get Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF alerts:

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IG opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.