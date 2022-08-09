Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 588,319 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,319 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $226,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after buying an additional 4,431,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $100.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $161.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

