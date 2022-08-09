Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,466,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,279 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $255,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.23.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

