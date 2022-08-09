Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,999,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 237,186 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 7.98% of Agree Realty worth $398,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,340,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,686,000 after buying an additional 112,128 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADC. StockNews.com downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.68%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

