Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.90

Shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100,922 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 25.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

