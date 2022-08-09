Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.90

Shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.
Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Primavera Capital Acquisition
Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primavera Capital Acquisition (PV)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.