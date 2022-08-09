Presearch Tops One Day Trading Volume of $122,586.00 (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. Presearch has a market cap of $33.43 million and approximately $122,586.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Presearch has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0843 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Presearch alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00255583 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000739 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Presearch Coin Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io.

Presearch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Presearch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Presearch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.