Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Has $13.83 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 8.3% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the first quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,340,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,238,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,459,221,000 after purchasing an additional 143,300 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.43.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

