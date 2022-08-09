Polygon Price Hits $0.89 on Top Exchanges (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Polygon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polygon has a market cap of $7.18 billion and approximately $378.29 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,174.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037558 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00129019 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00063710 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,303,943 coins. The official message board for Polygon is medium.com/matic-network. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.