Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.14

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 1190620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at $2,793,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 29.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

