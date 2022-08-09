PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE PMX opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 258,533 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 176.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 468.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

