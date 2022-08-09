Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,883,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,975,796 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of Pfizer worth $201,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 255,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,131,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $280.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.