PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 544.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after buying an additional 190,503 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,797,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $6,701,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PEP traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,205. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.69. The stock has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day moving average is $169.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

