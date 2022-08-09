PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in PayPal by 66,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.38.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $96.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

