Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 108.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

PBD stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93.

