Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,185 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972,730 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $74,998,000 after purchasing an additional 564,910 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 516.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 383,105 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,839,000 after acquiring an additional 321,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $264,474,000 after acquiring an additional 308,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $96.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Citigroup downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

