Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $214.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.34. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $220.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

