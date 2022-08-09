Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 12,131 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $154.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.64 and a 200 day moving average of $138.13. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,468. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

